Image caption An appeal for witnesses, especially any with dashcam footage, has been renewed

A student killed by a car that had earlier failed to stop for police has been named.

Paul Radcliffe, aged 18, from Leicester, was hit on Stoughton Drive South, Oadby, at about 00:30 GMT on 19 January.

Leicestershire Police said the vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in the crash had failed to stop for officers before the incident.

However, they said they were not actively pursuing it.

A 30-year-old man from Leicester who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving has been released on conditional bail.

Police said investigations are ongoing and appealed for anyone who saw a black Mercedes S350 in the area at the time to get in touch.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force has confirmed.

