Image caption Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the road is closed

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Meadow Lane, in Coalville, Leicestershire, at about 15:30 GMT.

Leicestershire Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver was uninjured.

Police have closed the road between the junctions of Abbots Oak Drive and Warren Hills Road, and have advised motorists to find an alternative route.

East Midlands Ambulance said: "Our Emergency Operations Centre sent ambulance clinicians in a fast response car and an ambulance, and they were supported on scene by an ambulance manager, a doctor and the air ambulance."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.