Image copyright Google Image caption An address in Tatlow Road has been cordoned off while a search continues

A woman has been arrested over the death of a man who had allegedly been assaulted in Leicester.

Police said they were approached by a relative of man when he was being treated in hospital.

The relative alleged he was assaulted at an address in Tatlow Road on 22 January and then taken to hospital two days later.

He died on Thursday and police, who are treating the death as suspicious, then arrested a 50-year-old woman.

Officers said a cordon was in place at an address in Tatlow Road and the woman remained in custody.

An appeal for witnesses has been made.

