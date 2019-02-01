Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police want information on Ashley Walker's movements from 21 to 24 January

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Leicester.

Ashley Walker, 31, died on Wednesday after being admitted to hospital on 24 January, telling a relative he had been attacked.

Police then arrested a 50-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man and have now arrested a 37-year-old man.

Officers want to trace Mr Walker's movements from when he saw his family on 21 January to his going to hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption An address in Tatlow Road is still cordoned off

All three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A cordon remains at an address in Tatlow Road and while a post-mortem has been completed, further tests are being carried out.

Det Insp Jon Blockley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: "Did you see Ashley in Tatlow Road or the surrounding area in the days before 24 January? Did he speak to you and mention details of an assault?

"It's essential that any information you may have, no matter how significant it may seem to you, you inform police of."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.