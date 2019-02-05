Image caption Tola Munro singled out Leicestershire Police as being "institutionally racist"

Police have denied claims they vandalised a tree planted in memory of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Tola Munro, the National Black Police Association's (NBPA) president, accused Leicestershire Police staff at a Home Affairs Committee hearing.

He also singled them out as being "institutionally racist" and said there were "huge issues" in the force.

The force said its chief constable met with Mr Munro last week and there was no suggestion the NBPA took this view.

It added the damage to the tree planted at its headquarters was "thoroughly investigated and it was concluded that the extreme heat of the summer was the most likely cause".

Mr Munro made the claim during a hearing on The Macpherson Report: Twenty Years On, which is a report into the investigation of Mr Lawrence's death.

"Sadly that tree is now damaged and that is by their own colleagues," he said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Stephen Lawrence was stabbed to death in a racially motivated attack in Eltham, south London, in 1993

Mr Munro also shared concerns that the force was "obstructive" and "unsupportive" to black officers and there was a "fear in reporting racial discrimination" among staff.

He added Leicestershire Police had five employment tribunal cases taking place for race discrimination grievances.

"That is currently unprecedented across the UK for one force alone.

"I could go through a whole range of things I have encountered and seen but I believe Leicestershire Police is institutionally racist," he told the hearing.

'Disappointing comments'

He said the meeting with Chief Constable Simon Cole was a "last chance saloon" and he would raise his concerns with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said it was "disappointed to hear of these comments".

She said there was no suggestion that last week "was a 'last chance saloon' meeting and we are surprised to hear it described as such".

"The force has sought an urgent meeting with the NBPA to discuss these apparent concerns further in a productive manner to take this forward," she said.

The damaged tree has been replaced, the force added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.