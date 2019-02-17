Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption Both cars were leaving the dual carriageway and collided on the slip road

A man has died after his car collided with another vehicle on an exit slip road and then rolled down an embankment onto to a major dual carriageway.

A Nissan and a Vauxhall collided on the exit slip road from Lubbesthorpe Way in Leicester, at 20:16 GMT on Saturday, police said.

The Nissan then rolled down the grass embankment and came to rest on the main road leading to the west of the city.

Its driver, a 44-year-old from Leicester, died at the scene.

Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption The slip road was sealed off for several hours after the crash

The driver and passenger in the Vauxhall were not injured and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

Both cars had been travelling northbound towards the A47 and used the exit slip road for Meridian Leisure Park.