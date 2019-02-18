Image copyright Andrew Littler/Facebook Image caption Andrew Littler's wife said this was the first time the couple had not taken out travel insurance

More than £4,000 has been raised to help repatriate the body of a man who died while scuba diving on holiday in Tenerife.

Lorry driver and father of two Andrew Littler, 53, from Coalville, Leicestershire, was learning to dive on Valentine's Day when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Friends have raised the funds because he and his wife did not have insurance.

Lesley Littler said they forgot to buy it, adding: "I just want him home."

The couple, who have two daughters, were on holiday to celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary.

"We always went away on our anniversary, we went to Tenerife every year and we loved it there," Mrs Littler said.

'He loved diving'

On the day of his death, Mr Littler - who also worked as a mobile DJ - had gone diving with friends.

"This was the first time I have never been with him. I would be stood on the sand waving at him," Mrs Littler added.

"But I said, 'go and enjoy yourself, have a good time'. He loved diving, he absolutely loved it."

She said he signalled to one of his co-divers he felt unwell so they got him out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him, but they could not save him.

Mrs Littler flew back to the UK on Saturday and said the family was now trying to organise repatriation of Mr Littler's body, which will cost about £3,500 to fly back.

"This is the first time we went on holiday without any insurance," she said.

"I don't know how, this time we just forgot.

"It just went out of our heads. We just wanted to get away."

Paying tribute to Mr Littler, friend David Granger wrote on Facebook: "Andrew was a true friend of mine for more than 30 years - he's helped me a fair few times, he will be greatly and sadly missed."

Another friend, Stephen Greenhalgh, said: "We were friends for over 24 years what a sad loss, he will be missed."

