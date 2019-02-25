Image copyright Google Image caption Bradwell Communications' offices were on Halford Street in Leicester

An IT supplier has been closed at the High Court after it continued the work of two companies that had been shut down by the court a year earlier.

Investigators found that Bradwell Communications Limited, based in Leicester, "lacked transparency" and failed to produce books and records.

The Insolvency Service said the company was also unable to verify transactions worth about £270,000.

Officials will now look into how much money the IT trader owes to creditors.

Direct United (Services) Ltd and Fibre Tex Ltd, which were investigated in an earlier case, were closed down last April.

The Insolvency Service found they had traded in an improper manner that resulted in both companies owing money to creditors.

'Forms of misconduct'

It also discovered that there was "common control" between the two firms and Bradwell Communications, which had supplied IT equipment since 2015.

The service investigated Bradwell Communications and found "forms of misconduct".

Investigators discovered they were unable to establish who was in control of the company or from where it was trading.

They were also unable to verify transactions passing through Bradwell Communications' bank accounts with a value of about £270,000.

David Hope, from the Insolvency Service, said: "Bradwell Communications and those individuals in control of it paid scant regard to their obligations.

"This should serve as strong warning that we will act swiftly to protect the public and business community by investigating and shutting down companies that abuse the corporate regime."

