Image copyright Google Image caption The Fox's Glacier factory has been making mints in Leicester since 1918

The factory that makes Fox's Glacier mints could close under merger plans.

It is proposed Fox's Glacier owner Big Bear Confectionery would merge with Tangerine Confectionery.

The move would close the Big Bear site in Leicester, where over 200 people are employed, and create a combined UK head office in Pontefract and Blackpool.

Tangerine Confectionery said a consultation with staff and unions was under way, adding no jobs were currently at risk.

Big Bear Confectionery, which last year celebrated its 100th anniversary, is also behind other brands, including Poppets, XXX mints and Just Brazils.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Fox's Glacier mints lorry

A spokeswoman for Big Bear and Tangerine Confectionery said employees and trade unions - USDAW and Unite - had been informed.

The consultation period is expected to last until the end of April.

"The proposals being discussed with our employees will create a combined UK confectionery business that will be better positioned to deliver future sustainable growth in what is a very competitive UK confectionery market," the spokeswoman said.

"Our immediate priority is the welfare of those employees who may be impacted by the proposals and we are committed to do everything we can to support our colleagues through the consultation period and beyond."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A worker wrapping Fox's Glacier mints in 1931

