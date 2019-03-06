Police seize £465,000 cash in Leicestershire van stop
Police seized about £465,000 in cash after a stop-check on a van.
Leicestershire Police said officers stopped the vehicle and a search uncovered the cash.
The driver was arrested in Roundhay Road, in Rowley Fields, Leicestershire, on Tuesday evening and remains in police custody.
The force said the man would be transferred and questioned by West Midlands Police as the arrest related to an ongoing investigation.
