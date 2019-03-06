Image copyright David Swanson Image caption Nearby residents described seeing flames coming from the factory roof

Several explosions have been heard from the scene of a large fire at a Leicestershire bed factory.

Eyewitnesses have described hearing loud bangs "like shot guns" coming from the warehouse and being able to see black smoke from six miles away.

The fire service said they were called at about 13:00 GMT to the factory on the Blaby Industrial Park on Winchester Avenue.

Surrounding roads have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service said they were now bringing the blaze under control

David Swanson, who lives nearby, said: "It sounded like containers exploding, like shot guns. I can still see flames leaping out the roof, about four or five metres high."

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they were trying to stop the fire spreading to other units.

Police have evacuated the industrial estate and there have been no reports of injuries.

Resident Dom Maisto, 44, said: "I was amazed by how much smoke there was; it was clearly a big fire. When I first arrived the flames were coming out at least 10 metres high but it was hard to see through the smoke."

Image copyright Dom Maisto Image caption Eyewitnesses said the thick smoke made it hard to see

