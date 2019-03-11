Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors noted a "very strong odour of urine" at the home on Barclay Street

Inspectors found strong smell of urine and stained carpets during an unannounced visit to a care home.

Five people with learning disabilities live at the home on Barclay Street, in Leicester, run by Chartwell Care Services Limited.

Staff from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the home "failed to maintain" areas which impacted on people's "privacy and dignity".

The home said the safety and well-being of residents was its "utmost priority".

The CQC report concluded Barclay Street required improvement.

At the time of the January spot check, refurbishments were being carried out at the home - including in bedrooms and en-suite facilities.

Inspectors noted "a very strong odour of urine" in one en-suite and damp on the ceiling, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Shortfalls found'

They also found frosted window screenings, to maintain residents' privacy, had peeled off in some bedrooms.

Wardrobes were not secured to the wall, which presented a potential hazard should they be pulled over, inspectors added.

Overall, the CQC found "shortfalls" in both communal areas and people's bedrooms.

Commenting on whether the home was safe, inspectors noted "one entry of concern" which stated staff had threatened to force open a door and restrain a person.

Staff told inspectors that the use of physical interventions had reduced because of recent training.

Records also showed training in a number of areas - including safeguarding, fire awareness and food hygiene - had not been completed or renewed.

A spokesman for Barclay Street said: "The safety, well-being and happiness of the people we support is our utmost priority.

"Outstanding training requirements noted in the report have been fully addressed."

It added refurbishments at the home have now been completed.

