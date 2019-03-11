Image caption Police were called to the break-in on Halford Street, Leicester, shortly after midnight

Thousands of pounds worth of clothing was stolen when ram-raiders drove through a high street shop window.

Police were called to the break-in at Flannels, in Halford Street, Leicester, shortly after midnight.

Officers believe five people were involved when a dark 4x4 - possibly a Suzuki - was reversed into the shop.

CCTV footage also shows a white VW Golf, from which three people wearing dark clothing and face coverings entered the shop.

Leicestershire Police believe clothing was put into the boot of the Suzuki before the suspects sped away in both cars.

After driving the wrong way along Halford Street, police said the suspects turned into Market Place Street and continued along Friar Lane.

They headed out of the city along the A47, before turning into Tudor Road.

Image caption Thousands of pound worth of clothes have been stolen

Det Con Jen Golden said: "If you witnessed the break-in or were in the area and saw a white Golf and a dark 4x4 in convoy, please contact me.

"Not only would the cars have drawn attention due to the nature of the driving, the five occupants of the two vehicles would have seemed a little suspicious as they were all wearing dark clothing and face coverings."

A cordon was in place outside the premises while officers carried out inquiries.

Last month, £40,000 worth of goods was stolen from a Flannels store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, after a car was reversed into a shop window.

A Flannels shop in Leeds was also ram-raided for the third time, last August.

Image caption A cordon was in place outside the premises while officers carried out inquiries

