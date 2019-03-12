Image copyright Google Image caption The regional distribution centre in Lutterworth is due to close on 31 July 2020

The jobs of 350 staff are at risk as supermarket chain Lidl has announced plans to close a warehouse.

The regional distribution centre in Lutterworth is due to close on 31 July 2020, and another will open more than 50 miles away.

The firm said the Lutterworth warehouse could not support its future UK growth.

Employees will have the chance to transfer to Lidl's new regional distribution centre due to open in Peterborough on 1 August.

The company will also offer alternative employment opportunities in Lidl stores or a redundancy package.

Stephen Hutchinson, Lidl's regional director for Lutterworth, said the Leicestershire warehouse was one of Lidl's first regional distribution centres in the UK.

He said: "We have not taken this decision lightly and have explored all other possible options, coming to the conclusion that the current building cannot support our future growth in the region.

"Our focus is now on consulting with, and supporting, all affected colleagues."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.