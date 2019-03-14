Image caption Jamie Hockey lost five pints of blood during emergency surgery

An NHS hospital trust has apologised to a woman who was discharged despite suffering with complications from an ectopic pregnancy.

Jamie Hockey, 32, was correctly diagnosed with the condition - where an egg implants in a fallopian tube rather than the womb - in April 2017.

She was then told she could go home but a few days later her fallopian tube ruptured which required major surgery.

Leicester Royal Infirmary said there were "shortcomings in her care".

Once Ms Hockey, from Aylestone in Leicester, had been diagnosed she was advised the condition could be managed without surgery.

But she developed severe pain three days later and was told by another consultant she should never have been discharged.

By the time she had surgery, during which she lost about five pints of blood, the following day her fallopian tube had ruptured.

Jamie Hockey described the problems as a "very scary experience"

Ms Hockey said: "I now have a massive scar because they had to open me up instead of the keyhole surgery which I would have had before.

"With the blood I lost and having a fallopian tube removed it was just a very scary experience."

Ian Scudamore, clinical director for women's and children's services, said the trust had written to Ms Hockey "to apologise for the shortcomings in her care".

He said they could have "given clearer advice to Ms Hockey about the procedure and risks so she may have been able to make a better informed decision about her care and which could have prevented the pain, discomfort and anxiety she suffered".

Ms Hockey, who now has two young daughters, said she was pleased the trust had apologised and hoped her experience would make it less likely others would face the same problems.

