Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Image caption Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Saltby, Leicestershire, to tackle the flames

A fire which destroyed 6,000 tonnes of straw at a Leicestershire farm may have been started deliberately.

Fire crews were called to fields near The Butts, Saltby, on Tuesday evening as a plume of smoke spread over the area.

Eleven vehicles were deployed and found three stacks, including four tonnes of tyres, on fire.

Crews said the blaze could continue for days and police confirmed they were investigating.

Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews from three counties attended the fire overnight

A total of eight fire engines from Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, along with the water carrier, command vehicle and welfare vehicle were sent.

Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.