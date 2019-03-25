Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Zakarya Etarghi, who shattered a woman's skull and left her "for dead", is jailed for life

A rapist who shattered a woman's skull and left her "for dead" near a children's play park has been jailed for life.

The 50-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood off Cedar Road in the Evington area of Leicester last August.

Zakarya Etarghi, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years for rape and attempted murder at Leicester Crown Court.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC told Etarghi the victim was "lucky to be alive".

"She was attacked in a most brutal way by you and she was left for dead by you," he said during sentencing.

Image caption The 50-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood near a children's play park

Etarghi, who denied the charges, was convicted by a jury on 7 March.

Prosecutor William Harbage QC said: "The prosecution say this was a brutal and savage physical and sexual assault on her.

"She was left for dead in the park that night. She had life-threatening injuries including a skull that was shattered."

Defence barrister Jason Bartfeld QC admitted it was a "grave case".

"I fully accept that there is no mitigation", he said.

