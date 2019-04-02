Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Kamaljit Singh sent three packages with needles to a patient from Manchester

A doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after he sent a patient needles through the post so she could treat herself following liposuction.

Dr Kamaljit Singh, who practises in Leicester, sent three packages containing needles to an unnamed patient from Manchester.

The woman then tried to drain fluid from her abdomen, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service heard.

The panel said the medic's behaviour was "reckless and irresponsible".

The patient ended up with an "accumulation of fat and tissue" at the top of her stomach after she failed to properly drain fluid following the surgery at the Beauty First Clinic in Leicester, in May 2013, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Dr Singh, who now practises as a GP principal at Thurmaston Health Centre, told panel members that he had "a desire to please others in order to avoid rejection".

The tribunal accepted this may have played a part in his decision to agree to the patient treating herself so she did not have to travel from Manchester.

'Hun' and 'babes'

Tribunal chair Robin Ince said the doctor's actions had the "potential to increase the risk of infection or cause accidental self-harm to the patient".

Despite this, the tribunal concluded no further action was necessary.

Dr Singh was also found found guilty of carrying out surgical procedures when he was not registered with health regulators the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Panel members also heard of "inappropriate" text messages he sent to patients, addressing some women as "hun" and "babes".

One message read "miss your smiley face", "your an angel" and another said "hun u can sort dosh out with my wife am xx".

He was also criticised for not offering women chaperones during potentially intimate examinations.

None of the women complained about Dr Singh's conduct.

