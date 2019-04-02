Image copyright @JMT896 Image caption Yasin Adam's car had been followed by police from the city centre

A man who ran over an armed police officer has been found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Yasin Adam's car hit the officer outside the defendant's home on Bradbourne Road, Leicester, in October.

The jury cleared the 25-year-old of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm at Leicester Crown Court earlier.

Adam told the court he believed the officer was a gunman and said he "feared for his family's life".

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

Image caption The police officer was carried for a distance on the car before he fell into the road

Adam, who denied all charges, had been followed by two marked Leicestershire Police vehicles in the early hours of 5 October, the court heard.

Two armed officers approached to stop the car but Adam reversed into the road and into PC Thomas Hamilton-Rutter.

The officer suffered injuries including a fractured skull, hearing loss and bruising.

The jury was played dashcam footage showing PC Hamilton-Rutter carried along by Adam's vehicle and saw how he was subsequently left lying on the ground as the car drove off.

Giving evidence, Adam said he panicked and tried to drive away when he saw a man pointing a gun.

