A football cup final was abandoned partway through after alleged racist remarks from the crowd.

The Saturday Vase Final between FC Wymeswold and Cosby United on Wednesday was halted after 78 minutes.

One witness said a red-carded player was abused, and a confrontation between players and crowd then developed.

The Leicestershire FA is urging anyone who heard or saw anything leading up to the abandonment to submit a statement to them.

On Twitter, the FA said the result of the game will be decided upon disciplinary proceedings.

The amateur game was held at Holmes Park, Whetstone, Leicestershire, in front of a crowd of about 200 people.

Gregg North was at the match to support his cousin Linford Harris, who he said was the Wymeswold player receiving abuse from "one mindless individual".

He said: "Someone else said 'What did you say?' and he turned round to everyone and repeated what he said.

"The stewards kept the guy who started the racism in the actual ground and tried to turf the other people out."

Other players then allegedly became involved and more abuse was heard.

Cosby Utd also tweeted it would support the FA in any way possible.

Former Leicester City winger and football pundit Matt Piper said: "I'm gutted. It has been going on quite a lot lately, I keep a close eye on it.

"Hearing that a game in Leicestershire has had to be called off, because of racism, in 2019, makes me thing 'C'mon, really?'."

Police said they had not had the incident officially reported to them.

