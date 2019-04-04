Image copyright Google Image caption The stolen car crashed into a fuel tanker on the slip road to junction 30 of the northbound carriageway, police said

Three teenagers have been arrested and three more are in hospital after a car evading police crashed into a fuel tanker on the M1.

Police were responding to a burglary at a property in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, where an Audi A4 had been stolen.

It was spotted in Derbyshire but failed to stop and crashed at about 06:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Two boys aged 14 and 17 from Ipswich, and 17-year-old from Thetford, have been arrested.

They are being held on suspicion of burglary and other offences.

The crash happened on the slip road at junction 30 of the northbound carriageway in Derbyshire.

Three more teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, are in hospital in Sheffield for injuries police say are not life-threatening, and are set to be questioned by officers later.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

