Image caption The pair were confirmed dead but formal identification has not yet taken place

A woman and a man have died in a house fire.

Leicestershire Police said it was called to the house in Church Road, Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire, at 03:30 BST.

The pair, who have not yet been formally identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was under control. An investigation into the fire is ongoing and a cordon remains at the scene.

Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption An investigation into the fire on Church Road is ongoing, police have said

A fire investigation dogs vehicle could be seen parked on an adjacent road and an aerial ladder was used to tackle the flames.

Gas supplier Cadent also had vehicles near the property.

Image caption An aerial ladder was used to tackle the blaze

