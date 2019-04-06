Image copyright Google Image caption The Students' Union at the University of Leicester started the campaign

Students inspired to shares stories about harassment and sexual abuse have been warned about "naming and shaming" alleged rapists.

The #MeToo-inspired campaign, led by those studying in Leicester, encouraged young women to share their stories.

However, the names and pictures of rumoured sex abusers have been shared on Twitter by students across the country.

Legal experts said identifying someone could risk any future court cases.

Leicestershire Police said it was aware of the tweets and encouraged victims to contact officers.

University of Leicester Students' Union started its campaign on Monday.

Since then stories have emerged of harassment in clubs, drink spiking, sexual assaults and rape.

Tweets naming alleged attackers in areas including Hertfordshire, Leeds, Leicester, Nottingham and Wolverhampton have been shared.

Image copyright Philipa Mensah Image caption Students at De Montfort University in Leicester held a vigil on Friday to raise awareness about consent

The University of Leicester said it took allegations of sexual violence "extremely seriously" and would be working closely with the Students' Union.

The University of Nottingham said it was currently investigating an allegation of sexual harassment.

It added there was "no place for violence and sexual harassment on a university campus".

A legal expert at Justice, a human rights and law reform campaign group, said "naming and shaming" online could be dangerous because everyone had a right to a fair trial.

Legal director Jodie Blackstock, said: "Publicly identifying someone as guilty before trial risks a court being biased, which could prevent the perpetrator being brought to justice".

Leicestershire Police said it was aware of the tweets, but had so far received no reports.

Oge Obioha, a law student turned wellbeing officer, who organised the Leicester campaign, said: "Harassment is a nationwide problem - it happens on a day-to-day basis and we need to stop normalising it.

"Hopefully, this campaign will encourage people to speak up and empower survivors."

