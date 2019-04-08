Image caption "Jilted" John Whitbread popped the question to Amy Jackson at a restaurant in Derbyshire

A man who made international headlines when he raffled off his honeymoon after being jilted by his fiancée is back with her - and set to marry again.

John Whitbread, from Leicestershire, went to the Dominican Republic with Kelly Wood, the winner of his "Jilted John" charity raffle in 2015.

He later reconciled with Amy Jackson and popped the question to her live on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The 36-year-old has defended criticism of the second proposal.

Mr Whitbread, of Measham, Leicestershire, who popped the question again with the same ring, said he understood there might be scepticism about the latest twist.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "It was heartfelt and meaningful to us and that's really what matters. People can say what they like - we're really happy. It was the most perfect morning.

"The people who mean a lot to me were really supportive and knew I was doing what's best for me and what makes me happy."

The couple broke up in December 2014 and were due to wed on Valentine's Day the following year. The honeymoon was already booked so he instead took a stranger away with him.

John Whitbread met Kelly Wood, who won the raffle, for the first time at the airport

Maintenance manager Mr Whitbread said he and Miss Jackson got back together in February last year.

Explaining her decision to call off the first engagement, Miss Jackson, 28, said: "I didn't really know who I was at that time. I just knew it wasn't right - but I always loved John. It was just a case of bad timing.

"A lot of people have said, 'Are you definitely going to get married this time?' and absolutely. Even though it's been in the media, this isn't a jokey proposal or a stunt. We're real people.

"The truth of the matter is none of us was able to get over each other."

Mr Whitbread sold £10 raffle tickets and the lucky winner jetted off with him

Mr Whitbread, who grew up in Derbyshire, auctioned off his partner's honeymoon place - to women only - on eBay.

But the two highest bidders failed to pay so he sold £10 raffle tickets instead.

