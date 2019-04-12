Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Liam Chambers admitted having a gun and more than £100,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and crack

A man who admitted having a gun and more than £100,000-worth of heroin, cocaine and crack has been jailed for 10 years.

Liam Chambers, was arrested after items were found at a house in Scraptoft, Leicestershire, in December 2017.

He admitted possessing a firearm and two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court in February.

Chambers also admitted two counts of possessing ammunition.

