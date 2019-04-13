Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating after the rider died at the scene

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van in Leicestershire.

The motorcycle and a white Mercedes Sprinter van crashed at about 11:20 BST on Friday on the A444 Atherstone Road in Fenny Drayton.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Con Louise McMahon, of Leicestershire Police, appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw either vehicle before the crash to contact the force.

A section of the A444 through the village was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out inquiries.

