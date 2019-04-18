Image caption Steve Clarke had been to visit his family when he was killed

A teenager has been convicted of stabbing and killing his father in the family home after an argument.

Kacey Clarke, aged 18, from Leicester was found not guilty of murdering Steve Clarke, but a jury decided he was guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard Steve Clarke had taken a knife from the kitchen in the fight and followed his son into a bedroom - but he was the one fatally injured.

Police said knives had "intensified" the fight and had ruined the family.

Leicester Crown Court heard Steve Clarke had separated from his partner and had been to visit his family in Southfields Drive in October last year.

Leicestershire Police said Kacey Clarke fled the house after the stabbing and travelled to the Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment on cuts to his arm and head.

Officers arrested him while he was at hospital.

Det Insp Toby Fawcett-Greaves said: "This was a domestic argument that, with the use of knives, only intensified.

"It's a tragic set of circumstances that has, unfortunately, resulted in a family being torn apart."

Clarke will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 24 May.

