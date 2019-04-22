Image copyright Google Image caption Officers said they believed the fire had been started deliberately

A woman's body has been found in a burning building, prompting a murder investigation.

The 27-year-old was discovered by firefighters tackling a blaze at a property at the junction of Mere Road and Diseworth Street in Leicester.

Police believe the fire on Sunday morning had been started deliberately. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses in the area who saw anything unusual between 13:00 on Saturday and 07:30 Sunday are urged to come forward.

