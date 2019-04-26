Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Fray, 27, was found by firefighters at a flat in Leicester on Sunday morning

A second man has been arrested over the death of a woman found in a burning building in Leicester.

Fire crews found the body of Leah Fray, 27, at a flat at the junction of Mere Road and Diseworth Street on 21 April.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Leicester on Thursday.

A 56-year-old man arrested on Monday evening in connection with Ms Fray's death has been released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police has set up an online portal where potential witnesses can give information securely.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Keen, said: "We owe it to Leah and her family to find whoever is responsible for killing her.

"It's been four days since she was found dead. I would encourage anyone with information to make contact with us."

