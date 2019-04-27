Leicester

Leicester flat fire: Man charged with murder, rape and arson

  • 27 April 2019
Leah Fray Image copyright Leicestershire Police
Image caption Leah Fray, 27, was found by firefighters at a flat in Leicester on Sunday morning

A man has been charged with murder, rape and arson after a woman's body was found in a burning flat.

Curtis Moyse, 18, was charged by Leicestershire Police over the death of Leah Fray earlier this month.

The 27-year-old's body was found by firefighters responding to a blaze in Mere Road, Leicester, just after 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Mr Moyse, of Avonside Drive, Leicester, will appear at the city's magistrates' court later.

