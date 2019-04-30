Image copyright Jason Gwynn Image caption Passengers on another flight said the planes collided on the ground

Two aeroplanes have been involved in a minor collision at East Midlands Airport during morning fog.

A passenger waiting to take off on another plane said one aircraft on the ground appeared to clip a stationary plane at about 07:50 BST.

A spokesman for the airport said it involved Ryanair and Jet2 planes but there were no passengers on board either at the time.

Some flights were delayed and the airport said it was investigating.

Ryanair said its plane was a training aircraft and the crew was following instructions from airport traffic control when the wing tip hit the Jet2 plane.

A Ryanair statement said: "This aircraft was under the instruction of East Midlands Traffic Control at the time and the crew were following correct taxi lines as per ATC procedure.

"This B737-700 aircraft was due to be used for training in East Midlands so no customers were affected."

The airport said the airlines would inspect the planes and assess any damage.

Image copyright Jason Gwynn Image caption Passengers said their flights had been delayed by the collision

