Image caption Firms with 11 or more parking spaces have to pay the charge in Nottingham

Leicester could copy Nottingham by introducing a workplace parking levy to fund improvements to public transport, mayoral candidates have suggested.

Under the scheme, introduced in 2012, firms with 11 or more parking spaces in Nottingham city centre are charged £415 per space per year.

Labour's Sir Peter Soulsby said the idea could work in Leicester.

Conservative Baroness Sandip Verma opposed the idea and called for a more joined-up approach to public transport.

Nottingham was the first and so far only city to introduce the levy. Its city council said money raised had helped to fund the extension of its tram network.

'Learn from neighbours'

Speaking during a mayoral debate on BBC Radio Leicester, Sir Peter said: "We need to invest more in buses and if we're to do that we need to have a source of money to do it.

"We've seen it [the workplace parking levy] can be made to work in Nottingham. They're the only place in the country that's done it and this is one of the few occasions where I think we've got something to learn from our neighbours."

Image caption Six of the seven mayoral candidates debated the issue on BBC Radio Leicester

Green candidate Mags Lewis agreed with the idea and said the money generated could be used to improve public transport and fund free travel for children.

She said: "It would help to clear the roads of the school run as much as possible. Imagine the difference that could make."

Baroness Verma also called for an Oyster Card-style contactless payment system.

She said: "It's about looking at the whole picture of transport and how we have an integrated service in the city where all road users are catered for. At the moment, all projects here are in silos."

Lib Dem candidate Nigel Porter said he wanted to encourage more people to use buses by creating a more competitive environment to bring prices down.

Steve Score, Socialist Alternative candidate, said the levy unfairly penalised drivers and more money could be found for buses by strongly resisting central funding cuts.

Independent candidate Sanjay Gogia said he would rather Leicester replicated Nottingham's tram network than its parking levy.

UKIP's Stuart Young, who missed the debate due to a family bereavement, has also opposed the scheme, saying grass verges should be removed to widen roads for parking.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.