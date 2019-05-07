Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leicestershire Police said officers believe there may be more victims of Ryan Dustan

A man who carried out sexual offences against three teenage girls has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Ryan Dustan filmed one sexual act on his mobile phone, Leicestershire Police said.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and was found guilty of three other counts.

Dustan, of Purdy Court in Oakham, Rutland, was also convicted of one count of voyeurism.

Det Con Andy Moore said two of the girls came forward about the abuse - which the force said took place in the Oakham area in 2016 - after the other victim approached police.

"It is thanks to the bravery and courage of all of the victims involved that we were able to carry out a thorough investigation which ultimately led to this conviction," he said.

"We do believe there may be other victims of this defendant who have not yet come forward to us."

