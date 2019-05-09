Image copyright Spotted Oadby Image caption Eyewitnesses saw the vehicle being reversed into the window and masked men getting out

Four masked bank robbers armed with baseball bats have stolen cash from a deposit machine after driving a 4x4 through the front window of a branch.

The robbery took place at Santander in Oadby, Leicestershire, at about 08:42 BST, police said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle being reversed into the building and men in balaclavas leaping out and going inside.

Bank staff were in work at the time but no injuries have been reported.

Image copyright Spotted Oadby Image caption Armed police were seen within the cordon at the bank

