Image copyright PA Image caption Joseph Merrick was cared for by London Hospital staff for the last years of his life

Officials have said they are open to the idea of a statue to commemorate the Elephant Man in his home town.

Joseph Merrick was born in Leicester in 1862, entering the workhouse when his condition left him unable to work.

Author Jo Vigor-Mungovin, who traced a grave where some of Merrick's remains were buried, said he deserved a "fitting memorial".

The city council said it would "facilitate" the project, but supporters would have to fund it.

Image copyright Google Image caption These gates being the only remnant of the workhouse

Merrick left Leicester in 1884 after seeing that becoming a travelling exhibit was a way out of the workhouse.

He died in London in 1890 and his skeleton was preserved at the London Hospital. His other remains were buried elsewhere.

Mrs Vigor-Mungovin used City of London records to trace the plot to a cemetery near Epping Forest in Essex.

She said an existing plaque at Moat Community College, the site of the workhouse, was not enough.

Image copyright Jo Vigor-Mungovin Image caption Joseph Merrick's remains were placed in a common burial plot

The City of London Cemetery is planning to mark the grave in June, but the writer believes Mr Merrick deserved more recognition.

"It is great to know that his grave will now be marked, but now it is time for his home town to give him a fitting memorial.

"The plaque unfortunately is in a locked area of the college, not accessible to the public and even some students and teachers don't know it is there.

"A statue is a deserved tribute to a remarkable man," she said.

Joseph Merrick

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Hurt played Merrick in the 1980 movie

Born in August 1862 in Leicester

His condition did not develop until he was five years old

Following years in the workhouse, he contacted a showman who set him up as a travelling exhibit in 1884

After being robbed and abandoned he went to London in June 1886 and contacted Dr Frederick Treves, who found him a room at the London Hospital

His head measured 36 inches circumference (91cm), his right wrist 12 inches (30cm) and one of his fingers five inches (13cm) in circumference

He died on 11 April 1890, aged 27, asphyxiated by the weight of his own head, apparently after trying to lie down

The cause of his condition is still uncertain, but many researchers favour Proteus syndrome, a rare genetic disorder

His story has inspired a number of books, an award-winning play and a film starring John Hurt

A city council spokesperson said: "Joseph Merrick's story is a significant part of Leicester's history, and his story addresses important issues about society's changing attitudes towards disability.

"The city council is not responsible for erecting statues, but if other groups or organisations want to raise the money, we are happy to help facilitate the process."

Mrs Vigor-Mungovin has approached sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn who designed a statue to Leicester suffragette Alice Hawkins.

He said: "Clearly Joseph's physical appearance makes him different to most other statues.

"There is no reason why someone with such disabilities should not have a statue, but there is a decision about whether to have him wearing his famous hood.

"It is early days in the project, but I think it would be fascinating to work on."

He estimated the project would cost about £100,000.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.