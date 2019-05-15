Image copyright Robert Tomlin Image caption John Tomlin, whose medals are missing, died in February

A woman has appealed for the return of her late father's war medals after her mother who has dementia gave them away.

Annie Brookes, from Leicester, said since her dad John Tomlin died, aged 89, in February, her mother Molly has been giving belongings to neighbours.

She said items are usually returned, but the medals, including one from the Korean War, were handed to a "passing stranger" about four weeks ago.

Mrs Brookes said the family is "devastated" by the loss of the items.

Image copyright Annie Brookes Image caption John and Molly Tomlin were married for more than 60 years

The four medals, which were in a velvet box, were for tours in Germany and Korea, as well as one for United Nations service.

The medal from Germany, achieved during National Service in the 1950s, has "John Tomlin" inscribed on the back.

"She's not been coping very well. She's missing [my father] like mad and has been out looking for him," Ms Brookes said.

"Sadly, she's been giving lots of personal treasures away to people in the street. It's been really upsetting.

"We're devastated because they're such a treasured memory, she used to have them on a pillow with his beret as a comfort."

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption The Korea Medal was awarded for those who participated in the Korean War between 1950 and 1953

Mr Tomlin was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association who took part in his funeral in February.

The family had wanted to give the items to Mr Tomlin's grandson and have made a public appeal in the hope someone will know where they are.

Mrs Brookes said a reward would be offered on their safe return.

Image caption John Tomlin, second from left on the front row, served in Germany in the 1950s

