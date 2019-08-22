Safe pulled from water after post office robbery
Police pulled an abandoned safe out of water in Leicestershire following a ram raid at a nearby post office.
Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Sharnford post office, Leicester Road, at 03:50 on Wednesday.
They found thieves had driven a vehicle into the front door of the property and had escaped with the safe and a quantity of cash.
The empty safe was found in nearby Kirkby Mallory. Police are calling for witnesses to contact them.
