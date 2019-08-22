Safe pulled from water after post office robbery

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The safe was discovered in nearby Kirkby Mallory

Police pulled an abandoned safe out of water in Leicestershire following a ram raid at a nearby post office.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Sharnford post office, Leicester Road, at 03:50 on Wednesday.

They found thieves had driven a vehicle into the front door of the property and had escaped with the safe and a quantity of cash.

The empty safe was found in nearby Kirkby Mallory. Police are calling for witnesses to contact them.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The safe was empty and abandoned, police said

