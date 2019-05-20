Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hanzalah Patel (left) and Safwaan Mansur who tried to cross from Turkey into Islamic State-controlled Syria are jailed for 14 years

Two men found guilty of trying to get into Islamic State-controlled Syria to commit terrorist acts have been jailed.

Hanzalah Patel and Safwaan Mansur, both 23, were arrested at an Istanbul hotel in June 2017 after contacting a US agent posing as an IS sympathiser.

The pair, who denied preparation of terrorist acts, claimed the talk was just "thoughts and banter".

Patel, from Leicester, and Mansur, from Birmingham, were each jailed for 14 years at Birmingham Crown Court.

They were also sentenced to 12 months on extended licence.

Their trial had heard Patel, of Frederick Road, and Mansur, of Hampton Road, first travelled to Istanbul in 2016, with the aim of getting into Syria.

They returned home after a contact failed to answer calls but went back the following year.

In May 2017, Mansur was communicating with a user of the encrypted messaging site Telegram - who was in fact working for the US government - to discuss crossing the border into Syria.

When the two men arrived in Istanbul, the contact told them he would send someone to help but once they revealed their whereabouts they were arrested.

A search of their luggage revealed camping equipment and outdoor survival gear, the court heard.

Patel had said he wanted to go there to "big myself up" on returning after taking some pictures and talking to local people.

The pair were found guilty last month after a two-week trial.

