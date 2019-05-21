Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Banks makes wonder save to deny Pele at 1970 World Cup

Contracts signed by England's 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks are set to be auctioned.

The Sheffield-born stopper, who played for Leicester City and Stoke City, died in February aged 81.

Banks, regarded as one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, was best known for his wonder save from Pele during the 1970 World Cup against Brazil.

Documents from when he played for the Foxes and The Potters are expected to sell for about £5,000 in June.

Banks's Leicester City contract, that he signed with club secretary Edward Plumley in 1964, the year the club won the League Cup, is estimated to sell for about £2,000.

It ran until June 1966, ahead of the World Cup, in which he and the rest of the England team were victorious against West Germany.

He was later sold to Stoke City for £50,000, and two contracts from 1970 and 1971, during which the England keeper's wages rose from £60 to £100, are also up for grabs at £3,000.

"This is a magnificent chance to own a piece of history from one of the greatest goalkeepers we've ever had," said auctioneer Richard Winterton.

The items will be auctioned at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, Lichfield, on 19 June.

