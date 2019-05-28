Image caption A new accessible footbridge at the station will be finished during the works

A train station will be closed for six days while nearly 4km of track is laid and work on a footbridge is finished.

No trains will run through Market Harborough from Tuesday to Sunday as part of the Midland Main Line upgrade.

Network Rail engineers will tie 3.8km (2.4 miles) of new track to the existing railway to straighten up the rail line through the station, meaning trains can travel on it faster.

A new accessible footbridge at the station will also be finished.

Image caption Bus replacement services will be in operation while Market Harborough station is closed

Gavin Crook, from Network Rail, said: "This is an important investment into the railway in Leicestershire which will benefit passengers travelling along all of the Midland Main Line.

"We do understand that this work will be disruptive and we would like to thank all those affected for their patience whilst this takes place."

Image caption East Midlands Trains said the work will "significantly improve Market Harborough station"

Jake Kelly, from East Midlands Trains, advised passengers travelling to or from London St Pancras between 28 May and 2 June to check to see how their journey will be affected.

He said: "We appreciate that the works will disrupt our passengers during this time; however it will significantly improve Market Harborough station and the service we are able to provide for passengers along the Midland Main Line in the future."

Bus replacement services and train diversion routes will be in operation while the station is closed.

The footbridge will open and train services will resume on 3 June.

