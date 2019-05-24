Image caption The crash involved a pedestrian and a BMW X5 at the junction of Thurcroft Road and Hillsborough Road in November 2017

A man has been cleared of attempted murder after a crash in Leicester.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured after the crash involving a pedestrian and a BMW X5 in November 2017 at the junction of Thurcroft Road and Hillsborough Road.

Joshua Horne was found not guilty of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent but convicted of perverting the course of justice.

He was jailed for three years and nine months at Leicester Crown Court.

Horne, 25, of Hillsborough Close, Leicester, was also convicted of two counts of conveying a list B article into prison and eight counts of the unauthorised transmission of an image or sound within prison.

The car involved in the crash was later found abandoned nearby on Glen Rise.

