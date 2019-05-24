Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a flat in St Peters Road

A 52-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man found in a Leicester flat.

Constantine Papathanasiou, 51, was found dead in the property on St Peter's Road on 17 May.

Police confirmed a post-mortem had taken place but no information on cause of death has been released.

Ricky Simon, of Mere Road, Leicester, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

