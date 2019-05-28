Men charged over brawl before Leicester City helicopter crash
Six men have been charged over a brawl outside Leicester City's football stadium that happened an hour before a helicopter crash which killed the club's chairman.
The fight broke out at 19:30 GMT last October near the King Power Stadium.
Police said a number of people were involved in the fight after the game with West Ham United.
The men have been charged with affray and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The helicopter spun out of control near the stadium at 20:37 after a mechanism became disconnected, killing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.
The accused are:
- Shaun Sheriden, 49, of Fort Road, Southwark, London
- Marc Irving, 32, of Longbridge Road, Dagenham
- Andrew Fisher, 48, of Top Close, Braunstone, Leicester
- Andrew Brown, 48, of Stoneygate Road, Leicester
- Alexander Spreckley, 30, of Goldhill, Leicester
- Ashley Spreckley, 30, of Scotswood Crescent, Leicester
