Image caption The man was struck near the Masjid At-Taqwa mosque at about 01:00 BST

A man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash after leaving prayers at a mosque.

The man, in his 40s, had left Masjid At-Taqwa mosque in Leicester when he was struck in Humberstone Road at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.

The mosque said he had been hit by a car after leaving Taraweeh - prayers made during the month of Ramadan.

Leicestershire Police said the man was in a stable condition and a teenage boy had sustained minor injuries.

The force said it was not treating the crash as terror-related, while officers currently believe the vehicle "did not deliberately drive at the pedestrians".

A bid to track down the car, which "failed to stop at the scene", is ongoing, police added.

In a statement on Facebook, the mosque said: "Last night after Taraweeh, [prayers] one of the brothers who prayed with us was the victim of a hit and run just outside the masjid [mosque].

"He is fighting for his life, and we implore any one reading this post to ask Allah the Lord of The Worlds to grant him a full and speedy recovery, and to grant his family plentiful patience to get through this very difficult time."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.