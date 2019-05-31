Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Duvet cover clothes tackle throwaway culture

A woman who makes colourful clothes from retro duvet covers with cartoon designs has landed a deal with online retailer Asos.

Nikki Millar's business Silly Girl Club is now on the firm's marketplace.

It comes after the publication of a video about her work led to her website selling out.

Despite Asos being quizzed by MPs investigating so-called "fast fashion", Ms Millar said the deal was "something I couldn't turn down".

Image copyright Nikki Millar Image caption Nikki Millar has been working from 07:00 to midnight due to high demand for her clothes

Ms Millar, 29, from Leicester, said she had been working from 07:00 to midnight each day since the video went live, with friends and family helping to cut patterns and pack parcels.

She said: "I have not had a day off since the video went up but I love it."

Image copyright Nikki Millar Image caption Ms Millar said she tried to keep with what was in fashion, but make it sustainable

Asos got in touch with Ms Millar last year about launching her business on the marketplace, but she was too busy with her online shop at the time.

After the video's release, it contacted her again and set a date to launch Silly Girl Club a week later.

Image copyright Joe Vozza Image caption People from around the world have been sending Ms Millar their old colourful cartoon duvets to make clothes from

The company was one of a number of retailers asked by MPs how they could justify such low prices.

Ms Millar said she hoped to make fashion more sustainable.

"If someone is buying an item from me, they are buying one less item that hasn't been recycled," she said.

"Asos has a bigger audience than I could possibly achieve, so an opportunity to utilise their platform and give a window to sustainable fashion was something I couldn't turn down.

"When stores realise they have competition with independent brands being able to be successful, hopefully they will wake up to the necessity for change."

