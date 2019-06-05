Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said it was "shocking" someone may have deliberately shot the cat

A cat had a "very lucky escape" when he was "deliberately" shot with a crossbow bolt that lodged in his shoulder and came out through his cheek.

The RSPCA said the cat, dubbed Robin Hood, was found injured in Glenfield, Leicestershire.

He needed surgery to remove the bolt and is being cared for at an RSPCA branch in Northamptonshire.

Inspector Karl Marston said: "It's sickening that anyone would want to injure or kill a cat."

The charity is appealing for information to find the person responsible for the crossbow attack.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Robin Hood has travelled a "long road to recovery" since he was shot

The charity has been unable to find the owner of the cat, who is thought to be about five years old and FIV positive, a condition similar to HIV in humans.

As a result, anyone who wants to re-home Robin will need to ensure he is the only cat in the house and keep him indoors.

Mr Marston said it had been a "long road to recovery" after the cat was shot in April but he was now doing "really well".

"This cat had a very lucky escape - it's a miracle that no serious damage was done," he said.

