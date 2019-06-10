Image caption Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson had been interviewed by the force's professional standards department the same day he died

A senior detective who died suddenly after being interviewed over a fraud allegation was identified by his fingerprints, an inquest has heard.

Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson died on 3 June near Syston, in Leicestershire.

The circumstances surrounding the 42-year-old's death are being investigated by British Transport Police.

Police previously said a member of the public had made an allegation of fraud against Mr Widdowson and he had been interviewed earlier that day.

The investigation into the allegation is being led by the force's professional standards department.

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawdon, who opened the inquest into Mr Widdowson's death at Loughborough Coroner's Court, said: "My investigation is ongoing and I adjourn this inquest until a date to be fixed.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to the family at this time."

Leicestershire Police are not treating Mr Widdowson's death as suspicious.

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.