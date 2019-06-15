Image copyright Leicestershire RPU Image caption Police had to use the opposite carriageway to release trapped vehicles

A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash which closed a main road in Leicestershire.

Both carriageways of the A42 were shut between junctions 13 and 14 after the incident, which also involved a lorry.

The crash happened at about 04:15 BST and several vehicles were trapped for more than two hours. The northbound carriageway was reopened just before 08:00.

Both vehicles were travelling on the southbound carriageway.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

Highways England said normal traffic conditions should resume after 11:30 but traffic for East Midlands Airport and the Download festival were likely to be affected.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.