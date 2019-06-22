Image copyright Google Image caption The university said the student died in the early hours of Friday morning.

A student attending Loughborough University has died after taking drugs at an event off campus, it has been confirmed.

The university said the student, whose name has not been revealed, died in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for the university said the police had been informed and support offered to those affected.

The family said it was a "tragic accident" and urged others not to take recreational drugs due to high risks.

