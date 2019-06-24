Image copyright PA Image caption Parking for 10 minutes in East Midlands Airport's rapid drop-off zone has increased from £2 to £3

An airport has increased the cost of parking for dropping off passengers despite a U-turn on a previous rise.

Parking for 10 minutes in East Midlands Airport's rapid drop-off zone has increased from £2 to £3 for 10 minutes and costs £1 for every minute after.

It comes after the airport recently scrapped new charges of £2 for five minutes and £1 for every minute after.

An airport spokeswoman said it needed funds to improve the infrastructure of the drop-off zone.

Taxi driver Terry Lees, from NG11 cars, said: "I think it is absolutely scandalous to charge you £3 just for the privilege of dropping someone off. It is ridiculous."

After the airport introduced charges of £2 for five minutes earlier this month, motorists reported the cost of dropping off passengers rising because of congestion getting out of the car park.

People expressed their disappointment at the latest price rise on social media.

Siobhan Hunter wrote on Facebook: "A great way to deter passengers from using the airport. Maybe now though they'll resurface the paths and car parks?"

"I live three miles away from East Midlands Airport and hardly ever use it... always works out cheaper to travel two hours to another airport," added Rob Killick.

Karen Smart, the airport's managing director, said: "It is clear that the overall passenger experience of RDO (rapid drop-off) can only be improved if we make some changes to the infrastructure and staff it better.

"But this comes at a cost and therefore we need to raise the funds to pay for it. The new price is also designed to encourage more passengers to consider other parking options as well as using public transport."

